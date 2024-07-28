‘Iconic voice’ hailed as Gladiators referee John Anderson dies aged 92

Support truly

Gladiators referee John Anderson has died aged 92, the TV show said.

The Scottish sports coach was best known for his role as the umpire in the original ITV show, between 1992 and 2000, and the revamped short-lived Sky series.

He also trained more than 100 Olympians, and was inducted into the Coaching Hall of Fame in 2002.

On Instagram, the official account for Gladiators shared a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved referee, John Anderson, at the age of 92.

“Our hearts go out to his friends and family. John will forever be remembered as the iconic voice that brought us ‘Gladiators Ready! Contenders Ready!’.”

He would follow the introduction with a countdown, saying: “Three, two, one.”

The referee in the current BBC show which began earlier this year, Mark Clattenburg, said: “One of the most iconic voices and will always be remembered.

“I had the most difficult task to follow him in the new series of Gladiators and watching him keep the Gladiators within the rules will always be with me!! Rest in peace legend!!”

Anderson was also the head coach for the Amateur Athletics Association of England and Scottish national coach.

He worked with Staffordshire-born race walker Lisa Kehler, Scottish Olympic runner Liz McColgan and hurdler William Sharman.

Olympic sprinter Jennifer Stoute, who was known as Rebel on Gladiators, wrote: “He was the best. He knew how to make us laugh and get mad toooo. Best memories.”