Three men die and one injured in two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone

Three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened at about 1.50am on Monday at the Omagh road area of Garvaghy and involved a car and a lorry.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes (Dominic McGrath/PA) (PA Wire)

The Omagh road in Garvaghy re-opened on Monday afternoon, after being closed for most of the day.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Heartbreaking news this morning that three young men have lost their lives in a fatal road collision in Garvaghy.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community.”

Local SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan called it “heartbreaking news”.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of these young victims whose lives have been cut short in such tragic circumstances.”

Stephen Donnelly, a local Alliance Party councillor, said the incident was “devastating”.

“Three young lives lost and another seriously injured. Our thoughts as a community will be with all the families impacted.”

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Inquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley said: “I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the three young men killed and the young man seriously injured.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.”