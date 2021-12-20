What the papers say – December 20
Monday’s papers are again dominated by Omicron and its threat to Christmas as scientists recommend restrictions on the nation.
The papers are mostly led by the Omicron outbreak’s impact on Christmas celebrations as the PM and his Cabinet weigh up the possibility of imposing restrictions.
The Times reports that Cabinet is split over scientific advisers’ call for new Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas.
Metro and i run with the latest on Omicron and its impact on travel restrictions and Christmas.
The Financial Times leads with the travel restrictions which are being imposed across Europe in response to the Omicron outbreak.
The Telegraph, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror also carry the latest on Omicron and its threat to Christmas celebrations as ministers weigh up the possibility of imposing new restrictions.
The Daily Mail urges the Prime Minister not to “ruin our Christmas again”, while The Sun labels scientists “gloomy” for recommending Covid restrictions.
Elsewhere, The Guardian‘s front page carries the latest in the Tory party scandal, showing Boris Johnson and his staff at No 10 in May 2020 during lockdown.
And the Daily Star leads with fears over the cost of biscuits rising.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.