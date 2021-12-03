Omicron: 75 new cases of variant identified in England, bringing UK total to 150

The total number of omicron cases in England has reached 104

Emily Atkinson
Friday 03 December 2021 22:01
Comments
<p>People queuing to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at a site in Liberty shopping centre, Romford, east London (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

People queuing to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at a site in Liberty shopping centre, Romford, east London (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government have confirmed.

The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.

The UK total has now reached 150.

People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.

According to the report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), they are carrying out targeted testing in locations where the positive cases were likely to be infectious.

Recommended

It comes as the first omicron coronavirus case was confirmed today in Wales.

The case is in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area and is linked to international travel, the Welsh government have said.

Public Health Wales have since said there is no evidence of wider community transmission.

Meanwhile, a further 16 cases were identified in Scotland on Friday - bringing the country’s total to 29.

As it stands, there remains no confirmed omicron cases in Northern Ireland.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, has said that a number of the cases detected have no links to travel, suggesting that the UK has “a small amount of community transmission.”

She said: “Increased case detection through focused contact tracing has led to more cases of the Omicron variant being identified and confirmed, as we have seen in other countries globally.

“We are continuing to monitor the data closely. Teams nationally and locally are working at pace to identify and trace all close contacts of every Omicron case. It is critical that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.

“We have started to see cases where there are no links to travel, suggesting that we have a small amount of community transmission. That’s why it’s so important that everybody, everywhere, takes simple steps to protect themselves from infection. Please wear face coverings in line with government guidance, let in fresh air when mixing indoors and wash your hands regularly.”

She added: “Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant so please get your first, second, third or booster jab as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your families and your communities.”

In light of the discovery of the new omicron cases in the UK, the government have also urged people to remain vigilant in taking a PCR test should they be contacted or have coronavirus symptoms.

They have also said that they are currently working to gather and disseminate scientific information to the public “in order to inform the right balance of interventions to prevent transmission and protect lives.”

Recommended

As per the government website, the breakdown of cases by local authority is:

  • Barnet: 2
  • Bexley: 1
  • Brentwood: 1
  • Buckinghamshire: 2
  • Camden: 2
  • Chiltern: 1
  • Haringey: 1
  • Lambeth: 1
  • Lancaster: 1
  • Lewisham: 2
  • Liverpool: 1
  • Newham: 1
  • North Norfolk: 1
  • Nottingham: 1
  • Oxfordshire: 1
  • South Cambridgeshire: 1
  • South Northamptonshire: 2
  • Spelthorne: 1
  • Sutton: 1
  • Three Rivers: 1
  • Wandsworth: 1
  • Westminster: 3

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in