A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government have confirmed.

The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.

The UK total has now reached 150.

People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.

According to the report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), they are carrying out targeted testing in locations where the positive cases were likely to be infectious.

It comes as the first omicron coronavirus case was confirmed today in Wales.

The case is in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area and is linked to international travel, the Welsh government have said.

Public Health Wales have since said there is no evidence of wider community transmission.

Meanwhile, a further 16 cases were identified in Scotland on Friday - bringing the country’s total to 29.

As it stands, there remains no confirmed omicron cases in Northern Ireland.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, has said that a number of the cases detected have no links to travel, suggesting that the UK has “a small amount of community transmission.”

She said: “Increased case detection through focused contact tracing has led to more cases of the Omicron variant being identified and confirmed, as we have seen in other countries globally.

“We are continuing to monitor the data closely. Teams nationally and locally are working at pace to identify and trace all close contacts of every Omicron case. It is critical that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.

“We have started to see cases where there are no links to travel, suggesting that we have a small amount of community transmission. That’s why it’s so important that everybody, everywhere, takes simple steps to protect themselves from infection. Please wear face coverings in line with government guidance, let in fresh air when mixing indoors and wash your hands regularly.”

She added: “Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant so please get your first, second, third or booster jab as soon as you are eligible to protect yourself, your families and your communities.”

In light of the discovery of the new omicron cases in the UK, the government have also urged people to remain vigilant in taking a PCR test should they be contacted or have coronavirus symptoms.

They have also said that they are currently working to gather and disseminate scientific information to the public “in order to inform the right balance of interventions to prevent transmission and protect lives.”

As per the government website, the breakdown of cases by local authority is: