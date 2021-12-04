✕ Close Boris Johnson receives Covid booster vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in London

Cases of omicron more than doubled in the UK on Friday, after a further 75 infections were detected in England, 16 in Scotland and the first in Wales.

As it stands, there remain no confirmed instances of the new Covid variant in Northern Ireland.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said a number of the cases detected have no links to travel, suggesting Britain now has “a small amount of community transmission”.

“Teams nationally and locally are working at pace to identify and trace all close contacts of every omicron case,” Dr Harries said in a statement last night. “It is critical that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms isolates and gets a PCR test immediately.”

Boris Johnson is being urged to bring back “work from home” guidance in order to curb omicron’s spread. The full official notes from the latest Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) meeting – published on Friday – show that the experts believe remote working is a “highly relevant” way to reduce transmission of the new variant.

