One in five ‘have recently sought free help or guidance as living costs rise’

The research was released by the Money and Pensions Service to mark Talk Money Week.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 10 November 2022 00:01
More than a fifth of people sought free help or guidance with money in the three months leading up to September, according to the Money and Pensions Service (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
More than a fifth (21%) of people sought free help or guidance with money in the three months leading up to September, according to a survey.

The survey of 3,000 adults was carried out for the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) to mark Talk Money Week (November 7 to 11).

Some people surveyed had spoken to their bank or energy supplier for extra support, while some had been searching for free debt advice.

Asked if they had sought debt advice in the previous three months, 18% of those who were surveyed in September agreed.

MaPS is urging anyone who is struggling to use its free Government-backed MoneyHelper services.

Caroline Siarkiewicz, chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service, said: “If you’re struggling during these difficult times, our message is clear; free help and advice is available, so you don’t have to struggle on alone.”

