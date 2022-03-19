What the papers say – March 19
The nation’s papers continue to focus on the shock sacking of 800 P&O workers.
The P&O scandal, the royals and Ukraine are among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.
The Daily Mirror, the FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead on the ferries firm’s saga – which the latter reports could result in an “unlimited” fine.
The royal family are investigating ways to give Ukrainian refugees “practical support”, according to the Daily Express.
The Daily Telegraph splashes a warning from US President Joe Biden to China not to militarily aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Queen will spend more time at a royal cottage in the Scottish highlands, according to The Sun.
And the Daily Star tells Brits to prepare for ten days of spring-like heat.
