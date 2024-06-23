Crews fight large fire at commercial building in Paisley
No casualties have been reported.
John Besley
Sunday 23 June 2024 23:27
Firefighting crews are at the scene of a large blaze at a commercial building in Paisley, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.
According to the service, crews were called just after 9pm on Sunday to reports of a fire in an industrial area on Burnbrae Road.
As many as 10 appliances attended the scene to contain the blaze, with no casualties reported.
Crews remain in attendance.