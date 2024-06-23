Crews fight large fire at commercial building in Paisley

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Firefighting crews are at the scene of a large blaze at a commercial building in Paisley, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to the service, crews were called just after 9pm on Sunday to reports of a fire in an industrial area on Burnbrae Road.

As many as 10 appliances attended the scene to contain the blaze, with no casualties reported.

Crews remain in attendance.