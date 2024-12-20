Ireland takes eight Palestinian children with urgent health needs for treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eight Palestinian children have arrived in Ireland for treatment as part of a multi-agency effort.

Ireland is to take in 30 children following an appeal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to address the urgent health needs of people in Gaza.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed the first group of Palestinian children arrived in Dublin on Thursday evening, along with eight carers and 11 siblings.

The long-term impact of the physical and mental scars being inflicted on children in Gaza is unconscionable Micheal Martin, Fianna Fáil

The group travelled on a plane provided by the Slovakian government for the medical evacuation and were accompanied by three medical doctors from Ireland’s health service as well as a translator.

Several politicians welcomed them to Ireland including the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, and Slovakian ambassador Andrej Droba.

The group will travel to hospital for a full medical assessment on Friday before settling into their accommodation over the weekend.

The Irish Government approved the initiative in September.

The Department of Health said Ireland will opt-in on a case-by-case basis for each child requiring treatment based on its capacity.

The WHO has coordinated the evacuation of 2,300 patients through Egypt since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, which has put pressure on the country’s health system.

The patients travelling to Ireland are part of the group that was in Egypt.

Ireland is estimated to be receiving up to 30 paediatric patients in total from Gaza.

Their health needs are categorised under cancer, haemodialysis and other severe medical conditions, with the exception of orthopaedics.

Micheal Martin, Ireland’s deputy premier and Foreign Affairs Minister, said: “The long-term impact of the physical and mental scars being inflicted on children in Gaza is unconscionable.

“Ireland has continued to work with our international partners, most notably UNRWA (the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees), to provide urgent assistance to people in Gaza.

“The medical evacuation of children to Ireland is part of our consistent support for the people of Palestine.

“I am conscious that many other critically ill patients remain in Gaza, and their requests for medical evacuation are being delayed or denied by Israeli authorities.

“This denial of medical care is unacceptable and must stop.

“Since the beginning of this conflict, Ireland has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a massive surge of humanitarian aid, including urgent medical care for critically ill children trapped in Gaza.

“This must happen. Children in Gaza cannot go into the New Year facing more serious injury and trauma.”