Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – November 14

The papers look at the latest budget hints and anticipation over Rishi Sunak’s first big international meeting.

PA Reporter
Monday 14 November 2022 05:37
What the papers say – November 14 (PA)
What the papers say – November 14 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Tax cuts, the G20 and a tiff at Old Trafford are splashed across Monday’s front pages.

Metro, the i and the Daily Express lead on warnings of tax hikes from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Sunday, while the Daily Star says “while we’re all struggling” Parliament has spent more than £265,000 on alcohol over the past year.

Recommended

The Daily Telegraph leads on an op-ed from the Prime Minister on the eve of the G20 in which he calls Russia a “rogue state”.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is front page of The Sun claiming Manchester United has betrayed him.

The Daily Mirror, The Guardian and the Daily Mail all splash on dire reports into hospitals and the health system in the UK.

More than 100,000 asylum seekers have waited more than three years for a decision, according to backlog analysis on the front page of The Independent.

The Times leads on a new deal expected to be signed with France on Monday to “stem flow of migrants” crossing the Channel into Britain.

Recommended

And the Financial Times continues with coverage of the crashing of the cryptocurrency market.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in