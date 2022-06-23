What train services will run on Friday after the latest strike?

Train services will continue to be disrupted on Friday due to the knock-on effects of the second day of this week’s rail strikes.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what passengers should expect.

Network Rail">

– How many trains will run on Friday?

Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.

– Why are timetables not returning to normal on Friday if there is no strike?

Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight from Thursday night into Friday morning mean trains will leave depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.

– What time do trains normally leave depots?

Between around 3am and 4am.

– What time do passengers services usually begin?

Between around 5am and 6am.

– How will that change on Friday?

The process of taking trains out of depots will only begin when signallers on daytime shifts start work at 6am-6.30am.

A quiet platform at Waverley station in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

– How long will the start of services be delayed?

It is expected to take up to four hours in some locations.

– How quickly will services ramp up?

In London, services will increase quickly as trains do not have to travel long distances from depots to stations.

It will take several hours in remote locations.

– Will services eventually return to normal on Friday?

Network Rail said that “even during the day the service will stay thinner” than usual and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal.

– What about Saturday?

It will be a similar picture to the other strike days on Tuesday and Thursday.

Around 20% of services will run and just half of lines will be open, and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– Is there any chance that strikes planned for Saturday will be called off?

Negotiations are ongoing but passengers are still urged to check with train operators for updates to services.