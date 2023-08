Man charged after ‘homophobic comments’ made to Scottish Green co-leader

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegedly making homophobic comments to the Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Mr Harvie, who is also a Scottish Government minister, was launching his party’s candidate for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election when the incident occurred.

The Glasgow MSP was being interviewed live on TV at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The party is standing Cameron Eadie, a 20-year-old student, in the by-election, which is taking place after voters backed a recall petition against former MP Margaret Ferrier.

The former SNP MP is being ousted from the House of Commons after breaching Covid rules.