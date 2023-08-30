Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged after ‘homophobic comments’ made to Scottish Green co-leader

Patrick Harvie was being interviewed live on TV when the incident took place.

Laura Paterson
Wednesday 30 August 2023 14:37
Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie was being interviewed on TV at the time of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie was being interviewed on TV at the time of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegedly making homophobic comments to the Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Mr Harvie, who is also a Scottish Government minister, was launching his party’s candidate for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election when the incident occurred.

The Glasgow MSP was being interviewed live on TV at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Recommended

The party is standing Cameron Eadie, a 20-year-old student, in the by-election, which is taking place after voters backed a recall petition against former MP Margaret Ferrier.

The former SNP MP is being ousted from the House of Commons after breaching Covid rules.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in