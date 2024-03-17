In Pictures: Thousands turn out for St Patrick’s Day parades across the world

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dublin to watch this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in an event described by TV presenter Patrick Kielty as “the biggest party in the world”.

Visitors travelled from Bolivia, California and China to participate in the annual event in the Irish capital, with attendees packing the city centre bedecked in shamrock-shaped sunglasses, Irish jerseys and leprechaun hats.

Kielty, the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin this year, said Ireland’s national day was important because it gave people a chance to “share in something, it brings a lot of people together”.

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and is celebrated around the world by Irish immigrants.