Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Thousands turn out for St Patrick’s Day parades across the world

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and is celebrated around the world by Irish immigrants.

PA Reporter
Sunday 17 March 2024 18:12
Crowds gathered to watch performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Crowds gathered to watch performers take part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dublin to watch this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in an event described by TV presenter Patrick Kielty as “the biggest party in the world”.

Visitors travelled from Bolivia, California and China to participate in the annual event in the Irish capital, with attendees packing the city centre bedecked in shamrock-shaped sunglasses, Irish jerseys and leprechaun hats.

Kielty, the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin this year, said Ireland’s national day was important because it gave people a chance to “share in something, it brings a lot of people together”.

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and is celebrated around the world by Irish immigrants.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in