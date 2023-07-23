What the papers say – July 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Sunday papers are led by a warning from Michael Gove not to let net zero “become a crusade”.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Housing Secretary’s call to “relax” the deadline for landlords in the private rented sector to make energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has held talks with Sadiq Khan over the London mayor’s charge on polluting vehicles, which Sir Keir blames for Labour’s narrow defeat in Boris Johnson’s old seat.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express leads with a promise from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to push through new laws to protect freedom of speech for bank customers.

Sunday People leads with a dating site scam involving pictures of Nicola Bulley.

Eastenders actress Patsy Kensit has called off her engagement to Patric Cassidy, according to The Sun on Sunday.

And the Daily Star Sunday says wet and windy weather is set to dampen the nation’s summer holidays.