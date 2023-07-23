Jump to content

What the papers say – July 23

The environment is among the issues covered by Sunday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Sunday 23 July 2023 04:58
The Lionesses’ successful start to the Women’s World Cup features across the front pages (PA)
(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

The Sunday papers are led by a warning from Michael Gove not to let net zero “become a crusade”.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Housing Secretary’s call to “relax” the deadline for landlords in the private rented sector to make energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has held talks with Sadiq Khan over the London mayor’s charge on polluting vehicles, which Sir Keir blames for Labour’s narrow defeat in Boris Johnson’s old seat.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express leads with a promise from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to push through new laws to protect freedom of speech for bank customers.

Sunday People leads with a dating site scam involving pictures of Nicola Bulley.

Eastenders actress Patsy Kensit has called off her engagement to Patric Cassidy, according to The Sun on Sunday.

And the Daily Star Sunday says wet and windy weather is set to dampen the nation’s summer holidays.

