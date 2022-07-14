Jump to content
What the papers say – July 14

The Tory leadership contest continues to dominate the nation’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Thursday 14 July 2022 01:59
What the papers say – July 14 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The surprising rise of Penny Mordaunt leads many of the papers on Thursday.

The Times, The Independent, the Daily Express and i all report Ms Mordaunt has surged into contention in the race to succeed Boris Johnson following the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro also lead with Ms Mordaunt seizing momentum in the leadership contest after receiving 67 votes.

The Sun says she received the second-most votes behind Rishi Sunak, with the field of contenders narrowing to six.

The Guardian reports Ms Mordaunt’s success has put pressure on Liz Truss, while the Daily Mail says the Foreign Secretary has urged the Tory right to unite behind her.

Britons are using washing-up liquid as shampoo amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says dogs make the best wingmen.

