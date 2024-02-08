In Pictures: Ploughs and sledges out in force as snow sweeps the country

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Schools closed and ploughs were clearing streets as snow and wind brought parts of the UK to a standstill on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow was forecast in areas of England and Wales and a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings was in force across the four nations.

Schools closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption was expected throughout the day.

The UK Health Security Agency activated a cold health alert for the Midlands and north of England, warning of the impacts on health and social care.