In Pictures: Ploughs and sledges out in force as snow sweeps the country

The Met Office warned of up to 25cm of snow in some areas on Thursday.

Thursday 08 February 2024 16:43
The snow did not deter one hardy runner in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The snow did not deter one hardy runner in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Schools closed and ploughs were clearing streets as snow and wind brought parts of the UK to a standstill on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow was forecast in areas of England and Wales and a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings was in force across the four nations.

Schools closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption was expected throughout the day.

The UK Health Security Agency activated a cold health alert for the Midlands and north of England, warning of the impacts on health and social care.

