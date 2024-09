‘It was crazy’, say locals as they tell of massive flames at tower block fire

Support truly

People living and working near a tower block in south-east London have described the “massive” flames that billowed from two apartments on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze on the ninth and 10th floors of the block in Rosenthal Road, Catford, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The brigade received more than 50 calls to the fire as images on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the building.

The LFB said the fire was brought under control around 2.15pm and there were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Speaking after the incident, employees at the nearby Catford Food Centre, who did not want to be named, described the flames in the apartment block as “massive”.

They told the PA news agency: “One of us saw it from our apartment window. My sister told me ‘there’s a fire’.

“It’s a big apartment block and old.

“The flames were massive. Everyone was on the road watching and taking videos.”

Footage captured by a witness showed flames and black smoke billowing from one of the upper floors.

Onlookers can be heard shouting “there’s a fire” to a backdrop of police and fire engine sirens.

Another resident, who also asked to remain anonymous, described the scene from below during the fire at the tower block.

They said: “Someone was waving from a window on one of the upper floors and we were all shouting ‘there’s a fire, a fire’.

“It was mad. It was crazy.”

It is understood the police cordon at the scene has now been lifted.

An LFB statement said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford.

“Two flats were alight. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers took almost 50 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 12.51pm and the fire was under control by 2.14pm. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

It comes on the day of the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry into the 2017 fire which killed 72 people.