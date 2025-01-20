The Who’s Pete Townshend backs album in support of Parkinson’s disease charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Who star Pete Townshend has opened up about the “pain” Parkinson’s disease has caused for those close to him as he threw his support behind an upcoming charity album.

British rockers from Dire Straits and The Waterboys are among those who have contributed to the record, titled Think Loud 4 Parkinson’s, which is raising funds for the charity Cure Parkinson’s.

Singer songwriter Leo Sayer fronts three tracks on the compilation which also features punk-poet John Cooper Clarke, Shadows guitarist Hank Marvin and singer Marcella Detroit of Shakespears Sister.

Speaking about the cause, Townshend said: “My interest in Parkinson’s arose because my beloved father-in-law Edwin Astley, composer, died in great distress of progressive supranuclear palsy which is loosely related to Parkinson’s.

“Then, a very close friend, James Morgan, another composer, revealed he has Parkinson’s.”

Townshend, who does not feature on the album but has made a donation to the project alongside The Who, added: “Since then, I have tried to help raise awareness around this awful illness and the really terrible side effects of the large amount of necessary drugs every day, and the incredible pain they ameliorate.

“Many people don’t realise how much pain Parkinson’s can cause.”

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing singer Sayer performs on the already released title track, Think Loud, which was written and produced by music manager Ian Grant, Strictly Come Dancing theme composer Josh Phillips and music producer Paul Mitchell.

Dire Straits bassist John Ilsley, Shakespears Sister’s Detroit and Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel drummer Stuart Elliott also feature on the song.

The album will also contain a reimagined, R&B version of the song Eleanor Rigby, which was released by the Beatles on their 1966 album Revolver.

Sayer said: “The song felt fitting ‘Ah, I look at all the lonely people’. Well, people who are going through Parkinson’s will tell you it can be one of the loneliest experiences in the world.”

Elsewhere on the album, The Waterboys share a previously unreleased track titled Soul City.

Grant was motivated to start the project with Mitchell and others after living with Parkinson’s disease for the last nine years.

Speaking about the album, Grant said: “To quote the words Pete Townshend said to me ‘Ian, it’s not easy asking for favours for charitable stuff. It can be demeaning. But when it all works out, it makes it feel worth it’.

“I was determined to put this project together. It hasn’t been an easy journey but the contribution I’ve received from the talented people involved has kept this alive.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and Cure Parkinson’s have been unwavering in their support.”

The charity album Think Loud 4 Parkinson’s is to be released on February 14.