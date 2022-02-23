Petrol price expected to hit ‘grim milestone’ this week due to Ukraine crisis
The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol or diesel at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 149.30p or 152.68p respectively.
Fuel prices have reached new record levels as the Ukraine crisis affects the price of oil.
The RAC said the average cost of a litre of petrol or diesel at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 149.30p or 152.68p respectively.
It warned drivers to expect petrol prices to hit the “grim milestone” of 150p per litre in the coming days as retailers pass on rising wholesale costs.
The price of Brent crude oil hit a seven-year high of 99 US dollars on Tuesday due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered eastern Ukraine.
This has fallen slightly to 96 US dollars, but experts said on Wednesday the price is likely to rise again with the possibility of a full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine being very high.
Oil prices “entering triple digits is still very much on the cards”, said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.