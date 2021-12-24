Man killed in road crash in Co Antrim
The man was in a white Peugeot van which crashed in Dunloy on Thursday evening.
A 34-year-old man has died in a road collision in Co Antrim.
The man was travelling in a white Peugeot van when it crashed on the Garryduff Road, Dunloy, at around 10.50pm on Thursday.
Police said the man died at the scene.
Garryduff Road was closed as PSNI officers attended the scene with crews from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire Service.
Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage.
