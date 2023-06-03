What the papers say – June 3

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Phillip Schofield saga continues to make front pages alongside a variety of topics that feature in newspapers across the UK on Saturday.

The Sun continues with their coverage of Phillip Schofield, reporting the former ITV This Morning host is “afraid to leave home”.

The Daily Mirror stays on the Schofield story with their front page showing an image of Alison Hammond in tears on This Morning while speaking about Phillip Schofield.

The Daily Mail says rail strikes have already cost the industry £5 billion as strikes on Saturday are set to disrupt the Epsom and FA Cup final.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers had a secret unit to try and curb criticism of lockdowns during the pandemic.

The front of FT Weekend reveals the CIA boss made a trip to China last month for talks with officials.

The Times says a British trial has found a simple blood test could detect more than 50 forms of cancer and save thousands of lives.

The Guardian also leads with a positive health story saying there is a “game-changing” drug that could increase the chance of survival for people with breast cancer.

i Weekend leads with a poll that shows the majority of people surveyed blame Brexit for higher food prices .

The Daily Express says banks have increased savings rates and that the rates could continue to rise.

And the Daily Star puts a spotlight on the 13% of people who put tea and coffee in their cereal, labelling them “sickos”.