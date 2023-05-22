What the papers say – May 22

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeding fine and a variety of other stories feature on the front pages in Britain on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph suggests Ms Braverman’s speeding row may be a smear campaign over curbs on migrants.

The Mirror and The Guardian take a different stance, saying Labour is demanding a probe into Ms Braverman’s speeding fine after her team denied she had a speeding ticket six weeks ago.

The Daily Express says a people smuggler claims Europe is sending tens of thousands of migrants to Britain.

The Times says patients will be encouraged to use the NHS app to book private healthcare in an effort to cut wait times.

The Daily Mail reveals drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 people a day caught under the influence of drugs while driving.

The Financial Times says China have banned a US chipmaker after the G7 summit.

The Sun reports Phillip Schofield is devastated after his axing from ITV’s This Morning show.

And the Daily Star looks to the clear skies, saying Britain will be hotter than Morocco this week with a 24C day forecast.