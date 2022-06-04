What the papers say – June 4

The papers focus on the Queen’s absence from a Platinum Jubilee event after she was forced to withdraw due to ‘discomfort’.

PA Reporter
Saturday 04 June 2022 06:20
What the papers say – June 4 (PA)
What the papers say – June 4 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Many of Saturday’s front pages feature the Queen’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral which saw the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with the sermon as the Prince of Wales represented the Queen after she pulled out because she suffered “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour and beacon lighting events.

The Times and Daily Express similarly cover the church service and the Archbishop of York’s horse-themed tribute.

Recommended

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail focus on the Sussexes at the service – the first royal event the couple have attended together with other members of the royal family since exiting royal duties and moving abroad more than two years ago.

The Guardian notes the “symbolism” of the Queen’s absence from the occasion, writing that “it seemed a moment to recognise that her presence, taken for granted at such grand public events, is no longer guaranteed due to the mobility problems that have plagued her Platinum Jubilee year”.

Elsewhere, i reports Conservative MPs have been warned by Boris Johnson’s allies that they risk losing the next election if they oust him, despite the Prime Minister being booed by voters outside St Paul’s.

“Food banks warn of surge over summer holidays,” The Independent says, reporting charities fear they may have to turn families away if the Government fails to expand support and free school meals.

FT Weekend says lawyers have filed a multimillion-pound claim against administrators of Neil Woodford’s collapsed fund as investors try to recoup losses.

Recommended

And the Daily Star has “dumped lovers learn beer bellies not so sexy after all”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in