UK and Poland sign agreement deepening foreign policy and defence co-operation

The UK has signed a new partnership with Poland aimed at deepening foreign policy and defence co-operation.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace alongside Polish national defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak agreed joint priorities on issues including Belarus and China.

The Ministry of Defence said the new 2030 Strategic Partnership signed at Lancaster House on Wednesday builds on the 2017 UK-Poland treaty, which provided a framework for enhanced co-operation between the two Nato allies.

At a meeting before the signing, the ministers discussed support for Ukraine and defence and security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Mr Cleverly said: “Just as the UK and Poland fought together to preserve freedom in Europe during World War Two, so today the UK and Poland are standing together once more, at the forefront of international support for Ukraine.

“Our 2030 Partnership commits the UK and Poland to even greater defence, security and foreign policy co-operation into the future.”

Mr Wallace said: “As historic defence partners and Nato Allies, the UK stands with Poland to defend Nato’s Eastern Flank and support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

“The 2030 Strategic Partnership strengthens our commitment to develop closer military deployments and exercises and deliver on immediate and long-term capability projects.”