What the papers say – November 16

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Reports the war in Ukraine has spilled over into a Nato country is dominating the Wednesday papers.

The missile, which landed in Poland’s east and resulted in two deaths, is front page of Metro, the i, The Independent and The Times.

The story is also carried by The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express front features a coroner’s report into the death of a two-year-old boy which found it was a result of mould exposure in his home.

The Financial Times leads on a plea from the Prime Minister for “bosses to curb their pay and look after staff”.

The Daily Mail reports universities have been told to “decolonise” maths and computing.

And the Daily Star writes English football players in Qatar for the World Cup have been kept awake by camels outside their hotel.