Police name victim of Aberdeenshire road crash

John Grover, 62, was from the village of New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh.

Daniel Harkins
Monday 20 December 2021 14:14
John Grover died following a collision with a silver Ford Transit on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)
A man who died in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.

John Grover, 62, was struck after a collision involving a silver Ford Transit van on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Foveran on Thursday.

He had been driving a silver Hyundai i40 but had stopped and was outside the car when the collision happened.

The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are with John’s family and friends at this most difficult of times

Chris Smith, Police Scotland

Mr Grover, who was from the village of New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was not injured.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are with John’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.”

