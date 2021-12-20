Police name victim of Aberdeenshire road crash
John Grover, 62, was from the village of New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh.
A man who died in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.
John Grover, 62, was struck after a collision involving a silver Ford Transit van on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Foveran on Thursday.
He had been driving a silver Hyundai i40 but had stopped and was outside the car when the collision happened.
Mr Grover, who was from the village of New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van driver was not injured.
Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Police Scotland are with John’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.
“Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.