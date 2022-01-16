Police at scene of security alert in north Antrim

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a “security alert” in Co Antrim

Cordons have been put in place around the Corkey Road area of Loughguile and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said that he had spoken to senior police officers on Sunday morning.

“I trust it will soon be established all the circumstances regarding this particular incident,” he said.

Mr Storey called it a “reckless and needless action”.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to give it to the police so that those responsible can be brought before the courts,” he said.

Local SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop urged people to avoid the area.

She said: “This has obviously caused significant disruption for local people who just want to get on with their lives. The last thing anyone wants is the disruption that these alerts cause.

“I would urge people to avoid the area if possible and hope that police can make the area safe quickly to allow people to go about their business.”