Woman accused of partner’s murder a victim of domestic violence, court told

A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been the victim of serious domestic violence, a court has heard.

Julie Ann McIlwaine, 31, was granted bail after appearing via videolink before a district judge at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of the murder of her partner Jim Crossley.

She became visibly emotional when deputy district judge Chris Holmes granted her bail as he acknowledged it was a “unique case”.

Mr Crossley, 38, died after being stabbed multiple times at a property in the Filbert Drive area of Dunmurry on Tuesday evening.

The court heard that McIlwaine, a mother-of-four from Filbert Drive, had been “open and honest” with the police in regard to her involvement in the fatal incident.

Julie Ann McIlwaine appeared via videolink before a district judge at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Police did oppose the accused’s application for bail but only on the solitary ground that they had a concern for her personal wellbeing.

The judge heard from McIlwaine’s sister who said she would accommodate her sibling and monitor her whereabouts if she was granted bail.

A defence solicitor also told the court that the accused had the “full support” of her family.

Judge Holmes granted bail of £500 with a further £500 surety from the accused’s sister. A number of conditions were attached to the bail, including a ban on the consumption of alcohol.

“It’s clear that this lady has no criminal record and has been the victim for a considerable period of time of significant domestic violence,” the judge said.

“That has ended, as we have seen, unfortunately, in the death of one of the members of the relationship and I am making no further comment on that.

“I’ve seen evidence and it’s a matter of fact that she has been the victim of serious domestic violence.

“She was open and honest with the police, and police have accepted that from the outset, as to her involvement in this incident and it’ll be a matter for another court in due course to decide what the consequences of that are, it’s not a question for me.”

The accused is due to appear again before court on March 31.