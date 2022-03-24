Man arrested on suspicion of missing woman’s murder

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman a decade ago have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen on the evening of June 6, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

He had previously been arrested in 2019 on suspicion of her murder.

Detectives leading the inquiry carried out a significant police operation in connection with Claire’s disappearance last November, with searches conducted in a number of locations across Bristol Avon and Somerset Police

Last year detectives appealed for sightings of Ms Holland on the night she was last seen alive.

She was known to have attended Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in Bristol city centre on June 6 2012 and left the venue at around 11.15pm.

But officers do not know where she went afterwards, despite reviewing more than 1,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Police also carried out searches, including using divers, in and around the Bristol area last year.

Ms Holland was reported missing a few days after she was last seen and has not been located.

She is described as white, 5ft, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair, which was sometimes tied back in a ponytail.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives leading the inquiry carried out a significant police operation in connection with Claire’s disappearance last November, with searches conducted in a number of locations across Bristol.

“A renewed appeal, featuring CCTV footage from the day Claire disappeared, was also released by the major crime investigation team, who asked for anyone with information that could help them to come forward.

“We are continuing to provide support and updates to Claire’s family and we’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”