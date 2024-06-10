Jump to content

Man charged in connection with death of woman in Broxburn

The 46-year-old man is due to appear in court in Tuesday.

Paul Cargill
Monday 10 June 2024 19:44
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Cunnighar Road on Sunday evening (PA)
Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman in Broxburn.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Cunnighar Road at around 7.55pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.

The 46-year-old man who has been charged in connection with the death is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Higgins, Police Scotland

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Higgins said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and we’ll do all we can to support them at this very difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience while inquiries are carried out.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area but I want to reassure everyone, this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“However, anyone who does have concerns can speak to officers.”

