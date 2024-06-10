Man charged in connection with death of woman in Broxburn

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman in Broxburn.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Cunnighar Road at around 7.55pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.

The 46-year-old man who has been charged in connection with the death is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public Detective Chief Inspector Craig Higgins, Police Scotland

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Higgins said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and we’ll do all we can to support them at this very difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience while inquiries are carried out.

“There will be a continued police presence in the area but I want to reassure everyone, this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“However, anyone who does have concerns can speak to officers.”