Police name man found fatally injured

A man who died after being found fatally injured in Edinburgh has been named by police.

Douglas Forbes, 78, was discovered hurt at Academy Park at around 8.50pm on December 2.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are trying to piece together his last movements Detective Inspector Jonny Wright

Police are trying to establish how Mr Forbes came to be injured and are keen to speak to the taxi driver who is believed to have dropped him off there.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, from Gayfield CID, said: “We are still working to establish how Douglas came to sustain his injuries.

“We are trying to piece together his last movements and believe he was in the city centre with friends, prior to being dropped off at Academy Park by a taxi.

“We would like anyone who was out with Douglas on Thursday 2 December, and for the taxi driver who dropped him off, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This can be done by contacting 101, quoting incident number 3329 of 2 December 2021.”