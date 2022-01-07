Man found with serious injuries after police and coastguard operation
The man is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A man has been found with serious injuries after police and the coastguard were involved in a joint operation.
Police were alerted to an incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, at about 4pm on Friday.
Teams from North Berwick Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person in the Marine Road area of Dunbar, around 4pm on Friday January 7 2022.
“The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.”
