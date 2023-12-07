Jump to content

Police launch appeal after seven-year-old boy killed in Folkestone hit-and-run

An unidentified car or van left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Thursday 07 December 2023 09:42
(PA Archive)

A seven-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run in Folkestone.

Kent Police are appealing for information after an unidentified car or van left the scene in the direction of Hythe before emergency services arrived.

The crash, also involving a red Citroen car, happened at around 5.35pm on December 6 on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

The child, who was a pedestrian, was confirmed dead at the scene near the junction with Prospect Road.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are urged to contact the police.

