Police seize £375,000 drugs haul in Glasgow raid

A man is to appear in court after heroin, cocaine and etizolam tablets were found at a house in the Milton area of the city.

Dan Barker
Friday 17 December 2021 11:18
Police seized drugs with an estimated street value of £375,000 in a raid on a house in Milton, Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

Heroin, cocaine and etizolam tablets were found when police raided a property in Liddesdale Terrace in the Milton area of the city on Thursday.

Officers said the drugs recovered in the 8am raid had an estimated street value of more than £375,000.

Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and ... we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison, Police Scotland

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery, and was told he must appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on a date yet to be fixed.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”

