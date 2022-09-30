Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after a fatal stabbing in north London.

Officers were called at about 5.30pm on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.

Police and paramedics found a male, believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

He died a short time later.

The Met said inquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.