Mother hurt in Clapham attack had been in relationship with suspect

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother injured when she was doused with a corrosive liquid in south London had been in a relationship with her suspected attacker, police have revealed.

Investigators said the breakdown of the relationship may have been a motive for the harrowing attack, which saw the 31-year-old and her two daughters, aged three and eight, hurt.

A massive manhunt is under way for suspect Abdul Ezedi, with the last confirmed sighting now at around 11pm on Wednesday January 31, a few hours after the attack.

He was initially travelling around on the Tube network using his bank card and, after that, appears to have been walking a route that broadly hugged the River Thames.

The woman hurt in the attack, who may lose the sight in her right eye, remains sedated in hospital and is still too ill to speak to police.

Investigators said that she had agreed to meet him on the day of the attack, and that she and her children were in a car with Ezedi when he struck.