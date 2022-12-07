Jump to content

Police searching for man confirm dead woman was murdered

Northumbria Police have issued a new photo of Alexander Carr and urged people not to approach him.

Tom Wilkinson
Wednesday 07 December 2022 17:54
(PA Archive)

Police searching for a man after a woman was found dead have now said she was murdered.

Officers have appealed for help finding Alexander Carr, 32, after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on Saturday.

Northumbria Police said they were treating the woman’s death as murder and an investigation has been launched.

Carr has links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland, and police named him as “a key individual” in connection with their inquiries.

Police were targeting addresses with which he was known to have links.

Carr is believed to know he is wanted and is thought to be actively evading arrest, the force said.

Superintendent Lyn Peart, of Northumbria Police, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has already shared our appeal and assisted us with information about Carr’s whereabouts.

“We are determined to locate and apprehend him as soon as possible and continue to ask for the public’s support with this.

“We are today releasing an additional image of Carr – if you recognise him, or think you know where he may be, please let us know immediately.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach Carr. Instead, alert police if you have seen him.

“I would like to thank the victim’s family for the incredible strength and co-operation that they have shown throughout this investigation, and specially-trained officers will continue to offer them any support they need.”

Anyone who sees Carr or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999.

