Police seize cocaine worth £600,000 after stopping and searching car

Police have seized cocaine worth an estimated £600,000 after a car was searched.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the A702 in Abington, Lanarkshire on Friday afternoon, with the drugs found when they examined the vehicle

Two men, aged 43 and 36, have been arrested and charged and are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot said: “Recoveries such as this highlight our determination to protect the public from this type of harmful criminality.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”