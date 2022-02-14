Pedestrian dies after being struck by taxi
Police Scotland are investigating the incident in Blackburn, West Lothian.
A man has died after being hit by a taxi in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police Scotland said the 65-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the vehicle – a black Mercedes Vito – outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn, West Lothian.
The incident, which took place shortly after midnight, occurred on Bathgate Road near the junction with Ladeside Road.
The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead, Police Scotland said
Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen what happened to get in touch.
“Likewise, if you were driving and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.