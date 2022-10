Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college.

The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14.

Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended.

The college is a key training site for the force.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday October 14 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately.

“An officer was also suspended at that time. He remains suspended while this investigation continues.”