Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

An investigation by a team of specialist officers is under way.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 26 October 2022 08:10
A police officer has been suspended (David Cheskin/PA)
A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college.

The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14.

Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended.

The college is a key training site for the force.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “A report of a serious sexual assault was received on Friday October 14 2022 and an investigation by a team of specialist officers was launched immediately.

“An officer was also suspended at that time. He remains suspended while this investigation continues.”

