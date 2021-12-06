Firebomb thrown property in latest arson attack in Scottish town

An item on fire was thrown towards a property in Strathaven’s Common Green at about 8.15pm on December 2, Police Scotland said on Monday.

Dan Barker
Monday 06 December 2021 19:50
Police have launched an investigation into the latest incident in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have launched an investigation into the latest incident in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Another property has fallen victim to an arsonist in South Lanarkshire after a firebomb was thrown towards a building, with police now hunting a masked man in connection with the attack.

An item on fire was thrown towards a property in Strathaven’s Common Green at about 8.15pm on December 2, Police Scotland said on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the attack, the force said, and the small fire was extinguished.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the incident in Strathaven, South Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

Officers have now launched an investigation, and are hunting for a man who was filmed on security cameras in the area around the time of the attack.

Recommended

The man is described as being of slim build, wearing a grey hooded North Face jacket, a full face balaclava or similar, and dark trousers.

Detective Sergeant Graham McAdam said: “There were people in the area at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything or anyone matching the description above to contact us.”

Police asked anyone it information about the arson attack to contact them on 101, quoting incident number of 3196 of December 2.

It is the latest case of arson in the town. In July, police launched an investigation after the home of a Scottish Conservative councillor was targeted.

Two cars were set on fire and the blaze spread to the Fortrose Gardens house, causing significant damage.

Firefighters put out the blaze and no-one was injured.

For that incident charity Crimestoppers Scotland has offered £3,000 for information about the fire-raiser.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in