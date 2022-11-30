Police name boy, 11, killed in quadbike crash
Charlie Morrison died in the incident in the Scottish Highlands on Tuesday afternoon.
An 11-year-old boy who died in a quadbike crash has been named by police.
Emergency services were called to the scene on land near Durness in the Scottish Highlands at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.
Charlie Morrison, from Durness, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Christopher Donaldson, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit at Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
“Police inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash.”
