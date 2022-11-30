Police name boy, 11, killed in quadbike crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 11-year-old boy who died in a quadbike crash has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to the scene on land near Durness in the Scottish Highlands at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Charlie Morrison, from Durness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit at Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Police inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash.”