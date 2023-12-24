Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”