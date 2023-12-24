Jump to content

Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 24 December 2023 23:39
Police have launched a murder probe (PA)
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

