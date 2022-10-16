Father charged with murder of wife and 12-year-old daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife and 12-year-old daughter who were found dead at their home in Suffolk.

The bodies of Louise Nash and her 43-year-old mother Jillu Nash were discovered at a property in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, on September 8.

A 46-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries where he remained under police arrest.

Suffolk Police said he was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on Saturday evening.

In an update on Sunday, the force said Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, had been charged with two counts of murder and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

An inquest into the deaths, which opened on October 7, heard that the property was the home address of Jillu and Peter Nash who were husband and wife and lived at the property “with their 12-year-old daughter Louise who had severe learning difficulties”.

Police said a Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that Mrs Nash’s cause of death was pressure on the neck while her daughter’s cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.