Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police search for missing man after rowing boat capsizes on Thames

Five other adults were rescued after the boat capsized on Friday, but a man in his 60s was still missing on Saturday morning.

Sam Hall
Saturday 12 October 2024 10:20
A man in his 60s is still missing (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A man in his 60s is still missing (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

A police search is ongoing for a man who went missing after a rowing boat capsized on the River Thames.

Emergency services were called to Sunbury Lock, Sunbury-on-Thames, at about 8.50am on Friday, Surrey Police said.

Five other adults were rescued after the boat capsized, but a man in his 60s was still missing on Saturday morning.

In an update, Surrey Police said: “The search continues today for a man who was in a rowing boat that capsized yesterday morning.

“We, along with other emergency services, were called to Sunbury Lock near Wheatleys Eyot at around 8.50am yesterday morning (October 11) after reports that six adults had entered the water.

“Five of those people were safely located but a man in his 60s remains missing.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in