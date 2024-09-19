Police appeal after teenager raped and woman sexually assaulted on beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl and sexual assault of a woman on a beach have released images of three men they want to speak to.

The attacks happened on Brighton beach, in an area between the two piers, at around 6am on September 8, Sussex Police said.

The two females are known to each other, the force added.

Police believe the three men may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Heal said: “The two victims are being supported by specially trained officers while our thorough investigation continues.

“We are undertaking multiple lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around these incidents and ensure that those responsible are located and held accountable for their actions.

“Patrols have been increased along Brighton seafront, and we are working with our partner agencies to support this enhanced presence.

“If you recognise these men, or have information to assist our investigation, we ask that you contact the police.”