Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after four people, including three children, die in house fire

Two girls aged nine and one and a five-year-old boy were taken to hospital but all died from their injuries, while a 29-year-old woman has also died.

Harry Stedman
Wednesday 21 August 2024 12:36
A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with critical injuries (Peter Byrne/ PA Archive)
A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with critical injuries (Peter Byrne/ PA Archive) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people, including three children, died in a house fire in Bradford.

Two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy, were taken to hospital but all died from their injuries, while a 29-year-old woman also died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and the incident was domestic-related.

Officers were called by the fire service to reports of a house fire at a property on Westbury Road just after 2am on Wednesday, the force said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder.

“He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related.

“We are appealing anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in