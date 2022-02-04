MP Aaron Bell submits letter of no confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership
Red Wall MP Aaron Bell has become the 13th Conservative parliamentarian publicly to call for Boris Johnson to stand down, as he submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.
Mr Bell said that the prime minister’s position was “untenable” because of his handling of the Partygate scandal and the “breach of trust” represented by the series of lockdown-breaching events at 10 Downing Street.
