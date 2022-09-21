Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government must take “urgent action” to tackle the surge in abuse, threats and intimidation suffered by election candidates across the UK, the Electoral Commission has said.

Around four in 10 candidates standing in the May elections across England, Scotland and Wales experienced intimidation from voters, according to a new report by the electoral watchdog.

In Northern Ireland, the problem was far worse. Some 71 per cent of candidates standing in the Stormont assembly election earlier this year encountered abuse and intimidation.

The Electoral Commission urged the government to address “significant delays” in implementing the Elections Act – a law which allows for tough new penalties for those guilty of intimidating MPs, candidates and officials.

“Urgent action is needed to prevent the abuse and intimidation of candidates and campaigners at elections,” said Craig Westwood, director of policy and research at the Electoral Commission.

He added: “It is vital that candidates can participate in elections without fear. The Commission will work with governments and the wider electoral community to make sure we understand what is driving this issue, and address it as a matter of urgency.”

It comes as Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who was targeted in a neo-Nazi assassination plot, announced she would be standing down, saying the events of the past few years had “taken their toll”.

The Elections Act, passed in April this year, introduces a new electoral sanction for those found guilty of intimidating candidates, campaigners or elected politicians.

Campaigners hope that the ability to ban someone from standing for elected office, as well as imposing criminal sanctions, such as a prison sentence or fine, will strengthen the deterrent against abuse and threats.

The Electoral Commission report also warned that other changes – including the new voter ID requirement set to be in place for the May 2023 local elections – will put “additional pressure” on election teams at local councils, warning their capacity “is already under strain”.

Mr Westwood said: “There have been significant delays in the development of the law that sets out the detail of these new requirements … The UK government should make sure that policies are introduced with proper funding and enough time for voters and election teams to prepare.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said in April that MPs and political staff remain “traumatised” by the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess last year.

A recent report by the Local Government Association said the level of support offered to candidates and elected politicians by councils, political parties and the police was patchy across the country, warning that abuse was “becoming normalised”.