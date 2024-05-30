Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

When Rishi Sunak took the podium to deliver his prime minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last October, there was little he could say that hadn’t already been leaked to the media.

But he did have one secret weapon, in the form of his wife, Akshata Murty.

Taking to the stage in a bright coral suit and heels, the fabulously wealthy daughter of an Indian tech billionaire stepped into the limelight and gave Sunak perhaps his best moment in an otherwise difficult party conference season.

Now, the Tory leader, who trails by 27 points, hopes to repeat this trick again with Mrs Murty taking to the campaign trail solo to help turn the tide in his favour.

The heiress and businesswoman visted a Royal British Legion care facility in Ripon, North Yorkshire on Wednesday to bolster support for her husband’s campaign.

Akshata Murty, the wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meets with residents during a visit to a Royal British Legion care facility ( PA )

While it is the norm for the wives of US presidents to be at the forefront of political life, it is not a tradition for prime ministers’ partners in the UK.

Ms Murty was pictured at Lister House, which provides expert care including respite and daycare for former members of the armed forces, as well as a home for others.

The prime minister’s wife pours the tea ( PA )

The Ripon facility is a home for ex-service personnel and their partners ( PA )

The visit came after she welcomed children into her own home last week to commemorate the Normandy landings.

Ms Murty greeted an excited group of children outside Number 10 before giving them a tour and a lesson on the role of Winston Churchill.

Ms Murthy greeted an excited group of children outside Number 10 last week ( PA )

As she rallied the troops in the north of England, Mr Sunak turned his attention to the southwest, as he paid Cornwall and Devon a visit.

The couple have had their fair share of controversy including the 2022 revelation that Ms Murty had £11.6m in dividends from Indian firm Infosys but was not liable to pay tax in the UK due to her non-dom status.

According to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, the couple are officially wealthier than the King, as their wealth surged more than £120m over the last year.

The couple are richer than the King, adding £120m to their pot in the last year ( Chris J Ratcliffe )

At a train depot in Cornwall on Wednesday morning, Mr Sunak explained details of his apprenticeships plan.

Speaking at a train depot in Cornwall, he said: “University is great and it makes a fantastic option for young people, but it’s not the only option. I’m not someone who believes that you have to go to university, and all the apprentices I’ve been talking to this morning are proof of that, describing it as the best decision they ever made.”

He said a new regulator would look at the progression and drop-out rates of university courses to determine whether they are underperforming.

Rishi Sunak during his visit to the GWR railway traction maintenance depot in Penzance ( PA )

It’s the latest youth-focused policy announced by the Conservatives. On Sunday, Mr Sunak announced that 18-year-olds would be made to do national service if the Tories win the general election.

The policy proposal would see young people given a choice between a full-time placement in the armed forces for 12 months or spending one weekend a month for a year volunteering in their community.

It was the Conservatives’ first major policy proposal since Mr Sunak hastily announced the general election in the pouring rain, with his party now scrambling to find some 190 candidates amid a post-war record exodus of Tory MPs.